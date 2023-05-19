BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles sites around Louisiana will be closed Friday and are planned to reopen on Monday.

On Thursday, May 18, a technical outage also affected the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services. Those agencies’ services are restored as of Friday, May 19.

The outage was reported on Thursday, May 18.

Jacques Berry, the director of Policy and Communication for the Louisiana Division of Administration, said Wednesday night hardware failure caused the problems. He said the issue affected “internet, email and applications for all of the executive branch” and was not the result of an outside attack.

“While most of our systems are back online following yesterday’s hardware failure, we’re still experiencing connectivity issues with Office of Motor Vehicles locations. All OMV field offices statewide will be closed until Monday, May 22,” he said Friday.