Louisiana OMV extends call hours for reinstatement services

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) announced today they are extending call center hours to 6:30 p.m. on weeknights for people seeking driver’s license reinstatements.

Previously, the call center closed down at 4 p.m. Call center agents are only available to assist customers with driver’s license reinstatement services during the extended hours from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The OMV Call Center is now available from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday by dialing (225) 925-6146 and selecting option three.

“We’ve heard from our customers and want to meet their needs by adding additional hours to our reinstatement call center,” OMV Commissioner Karen St. Germain said. “Our team continues to tackle new challenges brought on from the COVID-19 pandemic and serve our valued customers in new ways.”

Driver’s license reinstatement transactions are not available at OMV field offices at this time. Reinstatement can only be processed in the following ways:

Phone: OMV Call Center – (225) 925-6146 (Option 3) Mail: OMV Mail Center, P.O. Box 64886, Baton Rouge, LA 70896 Public Tag Agency (PTA): PTAs can perform limited reinstatement transactions.

Visit www.expresslane.org for a complete list of PTAs.

Customers are encouraged to check their driver’s license status by visiting www.expresslane.org regarding flags, blocks, suspensions or disqualifications. If a customer has flags on their record, they must clear those flags before obtaining any OMV services.