Louisiana, Oklahoma lawmakers react to President Biden’s oil & gas leasing ban

(KTAL/KMSS) – Congressional and state lawmakers and coalitions in Louisiana and Oklahoma are reacting to President Joe Biden’s executive order to implement a moratorium on oil and gas lease sales in hopes of fighting climate change.

President Biden on Wednesday signed a raft of executive action, including pausing new oil and gas leases on federal land and cutting fossil fuel subsidies, as he pursues green policies he billed as a boon to the economy.

U.S. State Representative Mike Johnson (R-LA/District 4) took his thoughts to Twitter Wednesday, saying Biden’s policy is hurting working families.

“If there was any doubt whether this White House is with activists or working families, the answer is now crystal clear.”

In just his 1st week, President Biden has already ensured higher energy prices, far less energy jobs, & more reliance on foreign oil! If there was any doubt whether this White House is with activists or working families, the answer is now crystal clear. pic.twitter.com/M5INnuZ5Y6 — Rep. Mike Johnson (@RepMikeJohnson) January 27, 2021

U.S. State Representative Clay Higgins (R-LA/District 3) also shared his thoughts about President Biden’s plan on Twitter, calling Biden’s ‘energy policy’ a ‘War on oil and gas.’

President Biden's war on the American oil and gas is just beginning. His 'energy policy' will be bad for America, bad for the world's ecology… and good for China.https://t.co/gJEm08B4T2 — Rep. Clay Higgins (@RepClayHiggins) January 27, 2021

Senator John Kennedy, (R-LA) released a statement Wednesday saying President Biden’s executive order is “bad and devastating to America.”

Today, President Biden has issued an executive order that bans all new oil and gas drilling in the Gulf of Mexico and on other public lands throughout the United States. Now, look, I’m not going to bubble wrap this. This is bad. This is really bad. This is devastating to America. We have just become energy independent, but this is devastating to Louisiana. Our GDP in Louisiana is a little over a couple hundred billion dollars a year. I’ve seen studies that show fully a third of that is related to oil and gas, directly or indirectly. This is not just going to impact oil and gas jobs and families. This is going to hurt petrochemical. It’s going to hurt our refineries. This is going to cause people to leave our state. If we lose all these jobs and people leave, the average age in Louisiana is going to be deceased. I am very upset, and I want to ask all of my colleagues, my Democratic colleagues, in Louisiana and the legislature and local government, state government to please call President Biden. Call the White House and let them understand how much this is going to hurt Louisiana families. I can’t imagine anything right now—in the middle of a coronavirus when our economy is shut down—I can’t imagine much that would be worse for Louisiana families. I have introduced a bill today to reverse President Biden’s action. I’ve got to have some Democratic support in the Senate to pass it, but, if I can pass it, it’s basically going to take away the power of President Biden to do this and require that we have at least two lease sales every year in the Gulf of Mexico. Sen. John Kennedy, (R-LA)

Oklahoma’s Dist. 2 Congressional Representative Markwayne Mullin is among the group of legislators who also voiced his reaction to President Biden’s policy on Twitter.

This only makes us more dependent on foreign oil and increases prices for American families, not to mention eliminates good-paying jobs in the middle of a pandemic. https://t.co/2GP4sRlCZ1 — Markwayne Mullin (@RepMullin) January 27, 2021

Marc Ehrhardt, executive director of Grow Louisiana Coalition, issued a statement in response to President Biden’s plan, stating the executive order takes no steps forward.