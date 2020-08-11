Louisiana Oil & Gas associations respond to fifth circuit ruling in coastal litigation

Related Content State courts keep wetlands loss suits against oil companies

Baton Rouge, La. (KLFY) – Gifford Briggs, President of the Louisiana Oil and Gas Association (LOGA) and Lori Leblanc, Interim President of the Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association (LMOGA) issued the following joint statement in response to Monday’s order from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit:

“To be clear, the Fifth Circuit’s decision issued today has no bearing on the facts of the case nor the merits of the issues raised by the defendants in the litigation. Whether these cases move forward in federal court or state court, we will continue to defend against the meritless cases and show why the lawsuits do nothing for Louisiana’s coast. These unnecessary and abusive lawsuits continue to be counterproductive to our state, and any effort to restore and protect our coastline. The hundreds of defendants in these suits, made up of thousands of Louisiana families and employees, will continue to do their part in providing reliable energy, economic opportunity, and actual, tangible results for our state’s precious coast. In fact, largely as a result of the industry’s ongoing investments and continued commitment, CPRA will have more projects under construction this year than ever before in our state’s history.”