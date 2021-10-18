Louisiana observes National Teen Driver Safety Week

Police say the victim, identified as Thomas Arrington of Alaska, had arrived in Massachusetts earlier on Friday morning for vacation. (Getty Images)

(KLFY) — The state of Louisiana is observing National Teen Driver Safety Week October 17-23. According to Louisiana State Police, motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for teens (age 15-18) in the United States.

Nationwide, there were 2,042 people killed in crashes involving a teen driver, according to Louisiana State Police, and 628 of those deaths were the teen driver.

LSP urges parents to have conversations with their teens about rules they should follow while operating a vehicle. The following rules address the greatest dangers for teen drivers: alcohol, seat belt use, distracted driving, speeding, and number of passengers.

Facts about teen driver fatalities in Louisiana:

In 2020, there were 95 teens (15-20 years old) killed in crashes

In the same period, there were 8,287 teens injured in crashes

Of these crashes, 188 involved alcohol

The risk of motor vehicle crashes is highest among 16-19 year olds

Over twenty years ago, LSP teamed up with University Medical Center in New Orleans in an effort to combat unexpected, permanent, and preventable tragedies. Together they developed the Sudden Impact program.

Through the program, troopers and medical staff from area hospitals throughout the state are able to provide real-world experiences to young drivers in an effort to show them the reality of what can happen behind the wheel if mistakes are made.

It also gives drivers the tools and knowledge they need to help them avoid getting in dangerous situations that can lead to tragedy.

For more information on Sudden Impact or other driving safety presentations, contact your local LSP Troop Public Information Officer by visiting Louisiana State Police (lsp.org) and clicking the “About Us” tab, and use the interactive map located in “Troop Information”; you can also message their Facebook page.