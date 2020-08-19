Louisiana nursing home receives overwhelming response to request for letters

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Gonzales Healthcare Center has been receiving lots of mail this week after a Facebook post last week asking for “pen pals” for their residents.

“Our sweet residents are looking for a pen pal who would write them letters and help make their day,” the post reads.

The nursing staff says the response to the post has been overwhelming.

Resident Edna Williams said she is used to seeing her daughter every day, but she has not been able to see her because of the pandemic.

“I just have to wait until we are able to really be with one another,” Williams said.

The letters are helping the residents feel comfort during this difficult time.

“They are telling us to hang in there, and to know that they are there for us,” Resident Beverly Cook said.

The nursing home is hoping to continue to expand their pen pal program. If you are interested in writing letters to a nursing home resident you can send letters to:

905 W Cornerview Rd

Gonzales LA 70737

To find a specific resident, visit the Gonzales Healthcare Center Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/gonzaleshealthcarecenter/