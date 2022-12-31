SHREVEPORT, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana nurse has been indicted by a federal grand jury for illegally distributing controlled substances.

Bonnie Jennifer Sherrard, 46, of Ruston, has been indicted for illegally dispensing and distributing controlled substances, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana.

Note: An indictment is merely an accusation.

The indictment alleges that Sherrard was a nurse practitioner and worked with a physician in Ruston, La. Count 1 of the indictment charges Sherrard with the use of a DEA registration number issued to another person. Counts 2-41 charge Sherrard with illegal dispensation and distribution of controlled substances outside the bounds of professional medical practice.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the indictment also seeks forfeiture of Sherrard’s license to practice as a nurse practitioner in Louisiana.

The indictment alleges that Sherrard was authorized to distribute and dispense controlled substances so long as these acts were in accordance with the collaborative practice arrangement between her and the physician. Sherrard had a DEA registration number issued to her, but she was not authorized to prescribe controlled substances in connection with treatment for chronic pain or in connection with the treatment of family members, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The indictment also alleges that from January 2020 through November 2020, Sherrard knowingly distributed and dispensed controlled substances without a legitimate medical purpose and outside the usual course of professional practice to members of her family.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that the controlled substances included Hydrocodone, Adderall, Xanax, and Clonazepam.

If convicted, Sherrard faces up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000 on the counts involving the illegal dispensation and distribution of controlled substances.

She also faces a sentence of up to four years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000 on the count involving the illegal use of a DEA registration number issued to another person.

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.