Louisiana National Guardsman dies in off-duty incident

BATON ROUGE, La. — One soldier from the Louisiana Army National Guard’s Company E, 199th Brigade Support Battalion, 769th Brigade Engineer Battalion in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, died in an off-duty incident that occurred on Sept. 5.

Spc. Nashyra S. Whitaker, 23, joined the Louisiana Army National Guard in February 2019. She earned the military occupational specialty of 92A, automated logistical specialist and was recently attached to the 2nd Battalion, 156th Infantry Regiment, 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team.

Her awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Army Service Ribbon.

She is survived by her mother and father.

The incident is under investigation by the McAllen Police Department.