Louisiana National Guard troops return home after securing U.S. Capitol during inauguration

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KLFY) Soliders and airmen with the Louisiana National Guard who were sent to Washington D.C. to help secure the grounds surrounding the U.S. Capitol, have returned home.

The plane carrying the men and women of the special armed services touched down in Alexandria, Louisiana Saturday morning.

It was a week ago that 26,000 soldiers from Louisiana and around the country arrived in D.C. to be sworn in as special police assisting with security surrounding the inauguration following the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol siege which claimed five lives.

There were no security incidents reported involving the National Guard, officials said in a media release.

It remains unknown if they will be called back to the area when President Joe Biden addresses Congress in February at the U.S. Capitol.