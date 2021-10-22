Louisiana National Guard recognized for response to Hurricane Ida devastation

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana National Guard activated 100% of its soldiers and airmen to respond to communities along Hurricane Ida’s path of destruction.

LANG stretched themselves in every direction supporting several missions including food and water distribution, transportation, communications, public works, engineering, emergency management, mass care, emergency assistance, logistics management, COVID testing, public safety, security, traffic control, generators, power supply and food bank operations.

To add to the list, LANG rescued 397 citizens and 65 pets. LANG also placed a floating bridge that assisted in crossing over 30,000 vehicles.

These efforts could not go unnoticed by their leaders.

“I want to personally thank all of you, the men and women of the Louisiana National Guard, for your service to our citizens in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.” said Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, the commander-in-chief. “You are critical to our response and recovery missions.”

More than 3,500 guardsmen from 16 states, as well as Puerto Rico came to Louisiana’s rescue in the face of one of the strongest recorded storms to hit the state.

“I do want to thank the tremendous men and women we have in the Louisiana National Guard, their families, their employers and our civilian employees,” said Maj. Gen. D. Keith Waddell, the Adjutant General of Louisiana. “Without all of them, our Louisiana National Guard couldn’t do all the great things it’s done over the last eighteen months.”