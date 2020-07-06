Louisiana National Guard deployed over 150 guardsmen to Kuwait for Engineering construction

MONROE, LA (7/5/20)– As the world battles with an invisible yet deadly virus, over 150 Louisiana National Guard’s 1023rd Engineer Vertical Construction Company is heading to Kuwait to serve the nation.

“It’s a wonderful feeling to go abroad and serve and do what we do. This is what all soldiers signed up for, to have the ability to serve our country,” said Captain Harry Anderson, Commander 1023rd Engineer Vertical Construction Company.

Due to COVID-19, this deployment ceremony was for “Soldiers only.” Friends and family were able to watch through a live stream. Though the ceremony looked a little different, Private First Class Taya Milligan says she’s ready to serve her country.

“I’m excited to just get it started and kind of see what my day to day activities are going to be. I can know how the whole process is going to be,” said PFC Taya Milligan.

This is the company’s second overseas deployment since 9/11. This unit will perform engineering construction operations in Kuwait. However, first, training at Fort Bliss in Texas, then to Kuwait for 9 months.

“We appreciate everyone out there who is praying for us and praying for a safe return,” said Milligan.

This engineer unit is also a key part of State Emergency Operations. The unit helped with the deepwater horizon oil spill, hurricane Harvey, Maria, Irma, Barry, and even the river guardian flooding in 2011.