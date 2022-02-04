BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Black Voters Matter, along with a coalition of local and national civil and voting rights organizations will host a redistricting takeover across the state of Louisiana beginning on Feb. 8.

The takeover will take place during the legislature’s 2022 First Extraordinary Session for Redistricting.

This two-day statewide event will be a bus tour that will include an outreach caravan to raise awareness about the upcoming redistricting session, a pep rally in Baton Rouge to mobilize college students and community members, and ending with a press conference on the steps of the Louisiana State Capitol building.

The takeover will culminate with a day of action in Baton Rouge where grassroots organizations from Monroe, Shreveport, Lafayette, the West Bank, Baton Rouge and other parts of the state are expected to convene, deliver testimony before the House and Senate Governmental Affairs Committees, and meet with lawmakers.

Here is a list of organizations that will participate in the takeover:

Schedule of events for the takeover:

Tuesday, Feb. 8 | Monroe, Baton Rouge

6:00 AM – 5:00 PM CT: Cross-state Outreach Caravan (beginning in Monroe)

5:00 PM – 8:00 PM CT: The Takeover Rally (Location TBA, Baton Rouge)

Wednesday, Feb. 9 | Baton Rouge