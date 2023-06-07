BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People’s Louisiana conference has requested a national travel advisory from the NAACP.

According to the Louisiana NAACP, this comes after Louisiana Republican legislators proposed bills allegedly targeting Black people, immigrants, LGBTQ+, minorities and those who use their right to freedom of speech.

The Louisiana NAACP urges Gov. John Bel Edwards to veto these bills.

The investigation into the death of motorist Ronald Greene was paused, and the Louisiana NAACP said in a news release that the provided reason highlights the need for a travel advisory. The NAACP said the safety of Black people and members of the LGBTQ+ community is not guaranteed.

The NAACP suggests traveling with extreme caution while traveling in and through Louisiana.