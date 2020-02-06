Live Now
Louisiana mother sentenced after pleading guilty to child cruelty

Louisiana

GLENMORA, La. (AP) — Several charges have been dropped for a Louisiana mother who was once accused of trafficking children for sexual purposes.

Lacey Renee Chandler, 35, pleaded guilty to a felony count of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile, the Alexandria Town Talk reported. Other charges including failure to report a felony and multiple misdemeanors were dropped Monday as a result of a plea deal.

Chandler was sentenced to 10 years hard labor with five years suspended, three years supervised probation and given credit for time served by 9th Judicial District Court Judge Chris Hazel.

The court also recommended Chandler get help for substance abuse, the newspaper reported.

Chandler was one of five people arrested by Glenmora police in August 2018 following a complaint from the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services. Officials said Chandler’s 6-year-old, 4-year-old and newborn daughter tested positive for methamphetamine.

