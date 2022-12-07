SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Louisiana mother faces jail time and a fine for not reporting her teen son missing as soon as she discovered he had run away.

According to a release from the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, 41-year-old Stephanie Horache was arrested because her son ran away on December 1, and Horache did not report him missing until December 4. The teen had been missing for three days before his mother called the police.

The teen was found on Monday, December 5, and Horache was issued a summons to appear in court.

CPSO found that Horache violated Louisiana statute RS 14:403.7 – failure to report a missing child.

According to state law, a child’s caretaker must report a missing child to the appropriate authorities. Children over 13 years must be reported within 24 hours, and children 13 years old and under must be reported within 12 hours.

Appropriate authorities include state and local law enforcement or 911.

The law goes on to outline the punishments for such negligence, which depend on the child’s condition. Horache’s son returned home unharmed, which means she will face a jail sentence of not more than six months, a five hundred dollar fine, or both.