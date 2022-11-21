NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches mother is facing charges after police arrested her child three different times in six days on theft and burglary charges.

Police say they first arrested the 12-year-old boy on November 4 when they responded to a burglary on the 100 block of Chinquapin Pl. After a brief foot chase, they placed him in custody and charged with simple burglary. They brought him back to the police department, where officers attempted to contact his mother.

When Christina Simmons arrived at the station three hours later, police released the child back into her custody.

The following day, NPD officers responded to the McDonald’s on 304 Keyser Ave. in response to a reported theft. Employees told officers that several juveniles stole an employee’s wallet and ran from the restaurant. Officers found the youths walking down Keyser Ave. several hours later and brought them to the police station. When they could not reach Christina Simmons, they charged him for the theft and released him into his grandmother’s custody.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Four days later, on November 9, officers say two juveniles ran from them when they witnessed the minors attempting to break into a storage room in the downtown riverbank area. Officers caught and arrested Simmons’ son. Officers attempted to contact her multiple times they again released him to his grandmother with another simple burglary charge.

On November 15, police arrested Simmons for improper supervision of a minor. Authorities booked her into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center.

The NPD asks the public to report suspicious activity by calling (318) 352-8101. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips to the Natchitoches Crime Stoppers at (318) 238-2388 or through the P3Tips app.