Louisiana mother accused of abusing daughter, leaving her stranded in the heat

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A Monroe mother is behind bars on Tuesday morning after she allegedly battered her daughter and then left her stranded on the side of the road.

According to arrest reports, Monroe Police Officers were called to the 2700 block of Louisville Avenue on Monday, August 31, shortly after 10 AM on reports of a stranded juvenile.

The juvenile told officers that her mother, 35-year-old Leslie Fuselier, wrapped a seatbelt around her neck to the point that she could not breathe before pulling her from the vehicle by her hair. Once outside the vehicle, the juvenile says that Fuselier hit her in the face with an open hand and caused her nose to bleed.

The juvenile alleges that when she tried to leave the scene, Fuselier hit her legs with the vehicle and caused her to fall onto the pavement. According to the juvenile, Fuselier then left the scene in her vehicle and left the juvenile stranded in the heat.

Officers were unable to contact Fuselier at that time but caught up with her later at her home where she was placed under arrest and taken to the Ouachita Correctional Center to be booked.

Fuselier was booked on two counts of Simple Battery, two counts of Aggravated Battery, and one count of Cruelty to Juveniles.