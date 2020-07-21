Louisiana mom turns mask requirement from ‘responsibility’ to ‘fun activity’ before the new school year

GRAMBLING, LA. (KTVE)– When the pandemic first started, Jerika Berry knew her 8-year-old son, Gabe, would soon start asking questions, so she sat him down and explained why wearing his mask is important.

“We did have problems,” Berry said. “But then when I started showing him Youtube videos about the way germs travel and it’s contagious from person to person, then he understood the purpose of wearing the mask.”

Berry said letting Gabe pick out his own mask made him want to wear it more.

“I know it sounds funny, but we gotta think of the mask like wearing brand new shoes,” Berry said. “Once they love their own mask, then they want to show it off to all their friends and teachers.”

She said Gabe even had the opportunity to tie dye his own mask.

“And he kept it on because he wanted to show everyone his design of the mask,” Berry said.

Berry said practicing at home made him feel more comfortable having his mask on for long periods of time. This way when school starts, he won’t have a problem wearing it in class.

“We get him to understand that when you wear the mask, you are protecting yourself because you don’t want to get sick,” Berry said. “If you get sick then everyone else around you will also have a higher risk of getting sick as well.”

“She told me it’s to keep us healthy and protected for my life,” Gabe said.

So for those who are struggling to adapt to wearing a mask, Gabe sums it all up.

“Wear your mask, so you don’t get the COVID-19,” Gabe said.

Berry said it’s also helpful to give kids a variety to pick from to give them a choice in the matter.