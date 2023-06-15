RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Two Louisiana men were cited for alleged fishing violations in Rapides Parish.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents cited Brandon Theriot, 37, of Ville Platte, for taking fish illegally and Regan Theriot, 32, also of Ville Platte, for angling without a license.

Agents were on patrol on the Red River when they made contact with the subjects. During a compliance check, agents found the subjects in possession of two catfish.

After further inspection, agents found a line that led to a 12-volt battery under Brandon Theriot’s seat, which was connected to a can of smokeless tobacco. During questioning, Theriot admitted to using the electrical device to shock and harvest the catfish, authorities said.

Agents seized the device and the catfish were released back into the water.

Taking fish illegally brings a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Angling without a license brings up to a $50 fine.