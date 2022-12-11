NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – Two Louisiana men have been charged after using a postal key to steal mail from a post office.

On Dec. 8, Kelan Perry Gennings, 21, and Eric Williams, 20, were charged with theft or receipt of stolen mail matter and unlawful possession of a postal key, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana press release.

Both are charged with stealing U.S. Mail matter from a post office letter box located at a Covington Post Office. If convicted, both men face up to five years in prison.

Gennings is charged with unlawfully possessing a key adopted by the U.S. Postal Service with the intent to unlawfully use it on an authorized receptacle for the deposit of mail matter, the press release said. If convicted, Gennings faces up to 10 years in prison.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Spiro G. Latsis is in charge of the prosecution.

Disclaimer: An indictment is merely an accusation. All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.