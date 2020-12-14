CROSSVILLE, TN. (KLFY)- The body of a 61-year-old Louisiana man has been recovered from Nickajack Lake in Tennessee.

Officers with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, along with Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Marion County Rescue Squad, were dispatched after 1 a.m. CST on Monday, December 14, after receiving reports of man falling from a boat.

(Tennessee Wildfire Resources Agency)

Officers reported Bobby Beardsley was returning from a marina to a houseboat on a small watercraft when he fell into the water.

A person on the houseboat attempted to help but was unsuccessful.

TWRA officers were able to recover the body in nearly nine feet of water near the boat around 9 a.m. CST.

The incident remains under investigation, authorities said.