Louisiana man without seat belt dies in car crash

ROUGAN, La. (BRPROUD) – 43-year-old Brad Patin, lost his life after driving without a seat belt on.

Around 12:30 p.m on Saturday, Patin was driving a 2000 GMC Sierra on LA Hwy 416 east of LA Hwy 983 when he hit a tree which forced his car to turn over.

Patin was ejected from the GMC Sierra and “sustained serious injuries,” according to the Louisiana State Police.

Patin was taken to a nearby hospital when he passed away.

A toxicology sample was taken from Patin and results are forthcoming.

LATEST POST: