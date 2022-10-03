THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — A Louisiana man’s trip to the gas station last month made him a millionaire.

Raymond Hawkins, of Thibodaux, bought a lottery ticket at RaceTrac in Geismar and matched all five white-ball numbers in the Sept. 24 drawing.

On Tuesday, Sept. 24, Hawkins cashed in at the Louisiana Lottery Corporation headquarters in Baton Rouge. Once taxes were withheld, it was revealed Hawkins would receive $717,500. Additionally, the RaceTrac gas station earned a 1% bonus totaling $10,000 for selling the winning ticket.

“People kept calling the store asking about the million-dollar Powerball ticket. Finally, I reached out to our Lottery representative and they told me we sold the winning ticket!” said Shakeisha Lundy, the store manager of RaceTrac 249 in Geismar.

Lundy and her staff were extremely excited to learn they sold the million-dollar winning ticket. She said the thinks more customers will want to purchase lottery tickets from the location.

“I think this is going to attract a lot of customers to our store. RaceTrac 249 is the best RaceTrac, it’s where the winners are!” she exclaimed. She added that she would love to meet and congratulate Hawkins in person if he ever goes back to the gas station.

The Lottery of Louisiana Corporation encourages players to sign the back of their tickets immediately after purchasing. Lottery ticket purchasers must be at least 21 or older. Anyone who may have a gambling problem or friends and family of anyone with a gambling problem can call toll free 1-877-770-7867 for help.