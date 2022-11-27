POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A 21-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested after allegedly stealing saddles from a barn, according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF).

Calvin Ray Polk, Jr., 21, of Lottie, La. was arrested after turning himself in on a warrant for simple burglary, LDAF said.

According to LDAF, an investigation by LDAF’s Livestock Brand Commission found that Polk allegedly entered a barn in Pointe Coupee Parish and stole two western roping saddles valued at $3,600.

LDAF also said that Polk was previously arrested in 2021 for his involvement in a livestock theft case in Iberville Parish.

More information has been received about ongoing investigations in other jurisdictions, and additional arrests are expected, according to LDAF.

“The good news is that LDAF’s Livestock Brand Inspectors were able to make this case and facilitate additional investigations as a result,” LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain said. “Unfortunately, saddles remain a popular target for thieves. That’s why our saddle microchipping program is so important. We’ve hosted several events this year and will continue to offer this free service to saddle owners in Louisiana.”

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.