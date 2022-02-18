LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) – Kevin Oglethorpe, 31, of Walker, is facing 30 years hard labor and “is subject to chemical castration prior to release from the Department of Corrections,” according to the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office started investigating a sexual complaint against Oglethorpe in April of 2020.

According to the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office, “The victim’s mother had discovered some disturbing messages between her juvenile daughter and the defendant. “

When LPSO Juvenile Detectives took over the investigation, the victim was interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center and told detectives about about several instances of abuse that happened in 2019 when the victim was 12 years-old.

The information from this interview and cell phone records led to the Oglethorpe’s arrest.

Oglethorpe admitted to the multiple acts of sexual abuse. He also confessed to watching child pornography on the dark web. Oglethorpe “entered a plea of “no contest” to Second Degree Rape, two counts of Sexual Battery, and Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile.”