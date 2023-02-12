NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana man has been sentenced to over eight years on drug and firearm charges.

Alfred Stewart, 34, of St. John the Baptist Parish, was sentenced to serve a total of 97 months in federal prison for federal firearms and narcotics violations, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana.

He was also sentenced to 5 years of supervised release.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that Stewart pled guilty on Aug. 30, to several counts of an indictment charging him with conspiring to distribute cocaine, possession with the intent to distribute cocaine, cocaine base, and methamphetamine, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Stewart was sentenced to 37 months in prison for the narcotics offenses and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to 60 consecutive months for possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, The U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

This case was investigated by agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration and the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Maurice E. Landrieu, Jr.