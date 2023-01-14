LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) – An Iowa man has been sentenced to over 21 years in prison on child pornography charges.

Garrett Michael Faulk, 25, of Iowa, was sentenced to 262 months (21 years, 10 months) in prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, an investigation led to law enforcement agents finding an explicit video and pictures on Faulk’s phone depicting the exploitation of children.

Faulk admitted to agents that he had used his phone to capture the video and pictures of the children, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. He was then charged by a federal grand jury with production of child pornography and pled guilty on Aug. 23, 2022.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This case was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security Investigations and the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Danny Siefker led the prosecution.