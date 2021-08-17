Louisiana man sentenced to life in wallet theft released

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana man sentenced to life without parole for stealing a wallet is free after serving 12 years.

New Orleans prosecutors agreed to dismiss a habitual offender sentencing enhancement against 65-year-old Henry Phillips, and he was released on Monday, The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate reports.

Phillips was convicted in 2009 of purse-snatching after prosecutors said he swiped a man’s wallet from a McDonald’s counter and then pretended to have a gun when he was confronted. He stole $20 before he was arrested half a block away.

Prosecutors under former District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro invoked his two prior robbery convictions to give him a sentence of mandatory life without parole, according to The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate. Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams’ office revisited the case as part of a larger project to review old sentences.

“This case could have been a petty theft charge, but it was sentenced like a murder,” Phillips’ attorney, Colin Reingold, of the Promise of Justice Initiative, said in a statement. “In order to restore any sense of trust in our criminal legal system these cases have to be rooted out and purged.”

In a letter to the court, the victims of the wallet-snatching said the incident did not damage their lives or emotional well-being and they backed Phillips’ release.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar