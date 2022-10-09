NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana man was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Friday, Oct. 7, for his role in a nationwide sex trafficking enterprise that involved incapacitating and stealing from the victims.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana, Randy Jonal Schenck, 41, a resident of New Orleans, La. and Downey, Ca. was sentenced after pleading guilty to Counts 1 and 7 of a pending indictment, charging him with interstate transportation and use of an interstate facility with intent to carry on unlawful activity (Count 1), and wire fraud (Count 7).

He was sentenced to 5 years on Count 1 and 20 years on Count 7, the sentence will run consecutively, according to The U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana.

The Department of Justice’s press release said that in early 2013, Schenck met Dominique Berry in New Orleans and they developed a romantic relationship. Schenck later encouraged Berry to engage in prostitution with individuals in New Orleans. He was involved in the scheduling, coordination, and facilitation of Berry’s commercial sex acts.

From 2014 through 2017, Schenck and Berry traveled through California, Louisiana, New Mexico, Texas, Arizona, Tennessee, and Georgia, engaging in their prostitution enterprise, the press release said.

Around 2015, the prostitution enterprise evolved to include a scheme to steal as Schenck caused Berry to spike the men’s drinks, rendering them unconscious. Berry then took items of value from the men, including jewelry, guns, cash, and credit cards. Schenck and Berry then used the items for their benefit.

Schenck and Berry implemented this scheme numerous times throughout the United States.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In sentencing, it was found that Schenck used force, threats, fraud, and coercion in recruiting Berry to work for him and to keep her compliant and under his control. It was also heard in Court that Schenck committed numerous acts of violence against Berry and her family, particularly after she tried to leave his control or disobey his instructions.

One of those instances resulted in Berry’s hospitalization, the press release said.

In February 2017, Schenck dropped Berry off at the apartment of a Metairie, La. individual that the press release names as “S.A.” Schenck directed Berry to give “S.A.” various substances to make him incapacitated. Berry then stole his debit card, according to the press release. Schenck picked up Berry and then used the debit card at a Walmart in New Orleans. The following day, “S.A.” was found dead in his apartment.

The law enforcement agencies and private entities involved in the investigation included:

The Federal Bureau of Investigation

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office

The Tucson Police Department (Arizona)

The Salt River Police Department (Arizona)

The Sandy Springs Police Department (Georgia)

The Cobb County Police Department (Georgia)

The Sacramento Police Department (California)

Talking Stick Casino (Arizona)

Assistant United States Attorney Jordan Ginsberg, Chief of the Public Corruption Unit, and Melissa Bücher lead the prosecution.