NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana man has been sentenced to 15 years for drug trafficking and firearm offenses.

Sean Esprit, 27, of New Orleans, was sentenced to serve 15 years in federal prison for violations of the Controlled Substances Act and the Gun Control Act, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office also said that Esprit will serve five years of supervised release.

Esprit admitted to jointly possessing with intent to distribute the following:

Over a kilogram of heroin

Over 400 grams of fentanyl

A quantity of cocaine hydrochloride

The U.S. Attorney’s Office also said that he admitted to jointly possessing a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime.

The drug count carried a mandatory minimum penalty of at least 10 years and the gun charge added an additional mandatory minimum of five years, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

This case was investigated by the DEA and the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney David Haller is in charge of the prosecution.