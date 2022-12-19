SHREVEPORT, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana man has been sentenced after he made over 100 phone calls to the Congressional Office and threatened a member of Congress.

Chase Levi Thibodeaux, 39, of Ruston, has been sentenced to three years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release for transmitting threats in interstate commerce, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Louisiana.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Thibodeaux made over 100 calls to the Congressional Office and left voicemails directly for a member of Congress located in New York.

In a voicemail made on or around Oct. 12, 2021, Thibodeaux said that he would buy an Uzi and gun the member of Congress down. He also said that he would buy a Walther PPK with a silencer and that the Congress Member would “never know what hit [them],” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

This case was investigated by the United States Capitol Police and the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth D. Reeg lead the prosecution.