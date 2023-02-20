NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana man has been sentenced after he stole checks from the mail, altered the information, and cashed them.

Gregory Joseph Hernandez, 67, of New Orleans, was sentenced to 33 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, on one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana.

He was also ordered to pay restitution to the First Horizon Bank in the amount of $31,426, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that Hernandez stole checks from the mail and altered the information to include his name or the name of a co-conspirator.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

He was captured twice on surveillance video rifling through a company’s mailbox in New Orleans and stealing pieces of mail. The U.S. Attorney’s Office also said that Hernandez and his co-conspirators then deposited and cashed the altered checks.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the scheme caused an intended loss of around $56,946 to financial institutions.

The United States Postal Inspection Service and the New Orleans Police Department investigated the case and the prosecution is being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Maria Carboni.