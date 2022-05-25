HAHNVILLE, La. (WGNO) — A Reserve man has been sentenced to prison following a hit-and-run crash that killed a construction worker last year.

On Thursday, St. Charles Parish District Attorney Joel T. Chaisson II announced that 23-year-old Hunter Johnson will face a split sentence of 23 years in prison and 12 years of supervised release.

The charges stemmed from the fatal crash on the Hale Boggs Bridge on I-310 that occurred on January 14, 2021.

Louisiana State Police report Johnson was traveling south on the bridge around 1 a.m. when detectives say his pickup truck drove into a work zone, striking a construction worker. Shortly after the crash, police say Johnson ran away from the crash on foot, leaving his Ford F-250 behind.

The victim, later identified as 44-year-old Brady Ortego of Baton Rouge, was thrown into the Mississippi River upon the crash’s impact.

Despite an extensive search by the Coast Guard and nearby authorities, Ortego’s body was never recovered from the water.

Nearly two months following the crash, Johnson surrendered to police on March 12 and was booked into the Nelson Coleman Correctional Center.

On February 9 of this year, Johnson pleaded guilty to charges of vehicular homicide and obstruction of justice as part of a plea deal. He received a total of 18 years of prison and 12 years of supervised release for the vehicular homicide charge, plus an additional 5 years of prison for the obstruction of justice charge.

Prior to Johnson’s sentencing, victim impact statements were heard from Ortego’s mother, wife, step-daughter, and sister who shared memories of the victim.

DA Chaisson commented on Johnson’s sentencing, saying: