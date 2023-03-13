NEW ORLEANS, La (KLFY) – A Louisiana man has been sentenced after stealing a vehicle, driving a truck through a business, and stealing 45 weapons.

Richard Jones, of New Orleans, was sentenced to a total term of 180 months (15 years), according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that Jones was charged with carjacking, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, burglary of a federal firearms licensee, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Jones admitted that he and a co-defendant took the vehicle from the victim, while armed with a firearm. The U.S. Attorney’s Office also said that on April 17, 2020, authorities responded to C&S Gun Parlor in Covington, and found that a truck had driven through the entrance of the business.

Surveillance video footage showed that after the truck drove through the entrance of the business, three people were seen getting out of the vehicle and throwing 45 weapons that they stole from the store into the bed of the truck.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that Jones was later identified as one of the participants and was arrested.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Inga Petrovich.