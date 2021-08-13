Louisiana man pleads in Mississippi health care scheme

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A Louisiana man has pleaded guilty in Mississippi in connection with a multi-million dollar health care scheme, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Gulfport said in a news release.

Thomas Wilburn Shoemaker, 57, of Monroe admitted participating in a scheme to defraud health care benefit programs. Prosecutors said Shoemaker acted as a marketer for a pharmacy — World Health Industries Inc. — specializing in compounded medications.

Shoemaker acknowledged allowing the pharmacy to use his insurance to adjust prescription formulas to ensure high reimbursement without regard to how well they worked. The release Thursday said he also admitted recruiting doctors to procure prescriptions for costly compounded medications.

Prosecutors also said Shoemaker admitted to obtaining fraudulent prescriptions using personal information of military acquaintances. He received a total of at least $672,538 derived directly from the fraud scheme, according to the release.

Shoemaker is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 30. He faces up to five years in prison.