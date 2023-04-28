ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A man in Assumption Parish accused of videotaping people in a store bathroom pleaded guilty on Wednesday, April 26, according to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

On April 26, 2022, Assumption Parish deputies responded to a report about a man recording minors in a convenience store bathroom, according to the district attorney’s office. A news release said deputies identified the suspect as Seth Breaux, 28, of Pierre Part. Evidence found during a search warrant confirmed that Breaux was in the bathroom at the same time a minor was in the bathroom, officials said.

Detectives found more evidence of Breaux recording two male juveniles and two adult men on the same night, according to the release. An arrest warrant was issued and Breaux turned himself in.

Breaux pleaded guilty to two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles and video voyeurism. His sentencing is scheduled for June 28.