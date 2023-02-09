NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana man has pled guilty after images and videos depicting the sexual exploitation of minors were found at his home.

Chris Bao Nguyen, 30, of Marero, pled guilty on Feb. 7, to receipt of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that the case against Nguyen began as a result of a CyberTip report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation.

Homeland Security Investigations agents, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation then executed a search warrant at Nguyen’s home and determined that he had received images and videos depicting the sexual exploitation of minors, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Nguyen faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years with a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment and a fine of up to $250,000. He also faces a term of five years to life of supervised release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

The prosecution of this case is being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian M. Klebba.