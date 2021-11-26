Louisiana man pleads guilty to over $550,000 in Airline fraudulent baggage claims

NEW ORLEANS, (BRPROUD)- U.S Attorney of Eastern District of Louisiana Duane A. Evans announces the verdict of 31-year-old Pernell Anthony Jones of Kenner, Louisiana who pleaded guilty for multiple violations of Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud claiming lost airline luggage.

Jones has a set sentence for Feb. 24, 2021.

For each account, Jones faces a maximum term of 20 years in person or a fine of $250,000 for up to three years of supervised release and a $100 mandatory specialty assessment fee.

Plea documents states that Jones took commercial airline flights in or around 2015 using false identities and identification cards. He would then arrive at his airline destination claiming lost baggage requesting reimbursement.

Jones accomplices also provided help in the schemes and submitted over 180 false claims to commercial airlines including, American, Alaska, Southwest, United and JetBlue.

The airlines paid Jones $300,000 in the fraudulent claims of lost luggage, after over $550,000 was requested for reimbursement according to the court document.

Timeline leading to Jones guilty pled and arrest.

In 2018, Jones was arrested at the Dallas Love Airport while one his way to security screening by the Transportation Security Administration in possession of 36 fraudulent driver’s licenses and 47 credit cards under fake names.

March 5, 2020 Jones was arrested again while picking up a reimbursement check for a fraudulent luggage claim at the Louis Armstrong International Airport.

March, 5 2020 Law enforcement also search Jones home and discovered, 34 fraudulent drivers license; 21 fake work identification cards, and several airline employee badges with his photograph on them.

Court documents concluded that Jones is in violation of Title 18, United States Code Section 1349 and Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18 United States Code Section, 1341.