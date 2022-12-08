RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana man has been arrested after allegedly opening fire as a deputy tried to pull him over, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO).

Thawri Sameer Zeidan, 20, of Alexandria, was arrested on Dec. 6 and faces the following charges:

Reckless operation of a vehicle

Illegal use of a weapon

Flight from an officer

Aggravated assault upon a peace officer

Possession with intent to distribute CDS I (Marijuana) less than 2.5 pounds

Illegal carry of a firearm with drugs

According to RPSO, around 7 p.m. on Dec. 6, a K9 deputy saw a Zeidan driving recklessly. As the deputy turned on his overhead lights to initiate a traffic stop, Zeidan then allegedly fired three shots.

A pursuit ensued and ended when Zeidian hit a curb and fled on foot, RPSO said. Zeidan ran to his house, just one block away, carrying a black backpack.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

RPSO said that Zeidan left his wallet, cell phone, and a 9mm pistol inside the car.

While Zeidan was in the home, deputies learned that he had access to a rifle and called RPSO SWAT to the scene.

After several hours of attempting to communicate with Zeidan, he walked outside and surrendered, according to RPSO.

RPSO said that during a search of the home, deputies found two and a half ounces of marijuana, a digital scale, and a semiautomatic rifle.

Zeidan was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center and was later released on a $100,500 bond.

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.