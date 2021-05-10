Louisiana man loses PJ’s Coffee franchise location after inappropriate comment on Lebron James social media post

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WDSU) — A New Orleans man lost his ownership of a PJ’s Coffee franchise location in the French Quarter following a comment he made on social media regarding Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, the coffee chain said in a statement.
PJ’s Coffee said Stephen Bruno Jr. was removed as a franchise owner of the Chartres Street location after they say he made a vulgar comment on a Facebook post by James.
James wrote, “Protect our young Black women and men.”
New Orleans’ PJ Coffee Franchisee, Stephen Bruno, says to “Eat a 🍆[d*ck]” in response to “Protect our Young Black Women & Men!” from @KingJames. pic.twitter.com/IKblP083Ph— Kenn Barnes, ESQ. (@kennbarnes) May 3, 2021
PJ’s Coffee issued the following statement regarding the move to remove him as a franchise owner:
removed as a franchisee from the locally owned and operated franchise location, to read more about how PJ’s Coffee is standing together, please visit our website at https://t.co/j0QBzDNYmE.— PJ’s Coffee (@pjscoffee) May 5, 2021