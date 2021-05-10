Louisiana man loses PJ’s Coffee franchise location after inappropriate comment on Lebron James social media post

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WDSU) — A New Orleans man lost his ownership of a PJ’s Coffee franchise location in the French Quarter following a comment he made on social media regarding Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, the coffee chain said in a statement.

PJ’s Coffee said Stephen Bruno Jr. was removed as a franchise owner of the Chartres Street location after they say he made a vulgar comment on a Facebook post by James.

James wrote, “Protect our young Black women and men.”

PJ’s Coffee issued the following statement regarding the move to remove him as a franchise owner:

