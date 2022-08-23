NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A high-speed chase ended with the arrest of Wendell Johnson, 62, of Bertrandville.

“A uniformed patrol deputy assigned to the I.C.E. Unit observed a southbound vehicle, north of Napoleonville, commit a traffic violation and attempted a stop of the vehicle,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

That vehicle was driven by the Bertrandville man.

Johnson failed to stop when asked by a deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office and a chase unfolded on LA 1 South.

The Bertrandville man allegedly drove at speeds over 100 mph during the chase.

APSO said, “A second patrol unit was set up waiting for the suspect vehicle and deputies were able to successfully terminate the pursuit and take the suspect into custody.”

Johnson was taken to the Assumption Parish Detention Center.

The 62-year-old is charged with the crimes listed below:

Aggravated Flight from an Officer

Speeding

Driving Under a Suspended Driver’s License

Resisting an Officer – 2 Counts

Improper Passing

Johnson remains behind bars on $95,000 bond.