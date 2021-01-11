Louisiana man killed in crash after his truck plunges into a bayou

Louisiana

by: Anna McAllister

Posted: / Updated:

ST. JAMES PARISH, LA – Louisiana State Troopers are investigating a deadly, single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Baton Rouge man.

The accident happened Saturday, January 9 around 7:30 p.m., when 41-year-old William Floyd was driving on US Hwy 61.

Floyd turned left on the road, crossing a median and the northbound lanes. Then, Floyd’s 2003 F-150 plunged into a bayou.

Floyd was pronounced dead on the scene. Due to the severity of the crash, it’s unclear if Floyd was wearing a seatbelt when the accident happened.

A toxicology sample was taken from Floyd for testing. The crash remains under investigation.

