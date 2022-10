HAMMOND, La. (BRPROUD) – A Hammond man was killed after his car crashed into a tree on Saturday.

Louisiana State Police Troopers were called to the scene on U.S. Highway 51 and I-55 around 9:45 p.m. According to the state police, an investigation revealed that 30-year-old Brandon Whittington went off the roadway and hit a tree. Whittington was driving southbound on I-55 in a 2017 Mercedes C300 and was wearing a seatbelt.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is under investigation.