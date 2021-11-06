Louisiana man jailed for multiple drug offenses and stealing from former employer

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 4, 2021, Monroe Police were contacted by a local business that advised a former employee was refusing to leave the premises on the 2500 block of Washington Street. Once officers arrived to the location, they observed an employee and 23-year-old Tyler James Kinder arguing inside of the shop.

Officers immediately escorted Kinder out of the shop. An employee advised officers that Kinder stole some tools from the shop on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

Kinder appeared to be overly nervous and began breathing heavily while having a strong marijuana odor. Officers questioned Kinder if he possessed any narcotics and he admitted to possessing a small amount of marijuana inside of a tote he was holding.

As officers search his tote, they discovered a digital scale covered in crystal meth residue, a marijuana pipe, a clear bag with 2 grams of crystal meth, two new multicolored paint guns, four die grinders, snap on LED light, and 100 polishing pads.

According to officers, Kinder gave them consent to search his large plastic bag and they found a blue point sander and an eraser tool. He admitted to stealing the paint guns, grinders, snap on LED light, and polishing pads on Saturday, October 30, 2021. All possessions were worth approximately $2,280.

Kinder advised that he was employed at the shop when the theft occurred. He was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Once at the correctional center, deputies found a meth pipe and a marijuana pipe inside of his front left pocket.

Kinder was charged with Entry on Land after being Forbidden, Possession of Drug Paraphernal, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and two counts of Theft.