VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 4, 2022, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into 46-year-old William Michael Ezell Jr. who allegedly initiated inappropriate contact with a minor online. According to deputies, Ezell allegedly expressed his desire to perform sexual acts on the minor, making plans to travel and pick the child up from Concordia Parish, La., and returning to West Monroe, La.

Photo courtesy of the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Around 9:30 PM that day, Ezell arrived in Concordia Parish, La., and was met with deputies instead of the minor. Ezell was placed under arrest and charged with Computer-aided Solicitation of a Minor.