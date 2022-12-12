NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – A Louisiana man has been indicted after he allegedly used a car as a weapon against a federal agent.

Deandre Cross, 22, of Slidell, was indicted on Aug. 18 for assaulting a federal officer, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Eastern District of Louisiana.

The indictment was unsealed on Dec. 7.

NOTE: The indictment is merely a charge.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Cross assaulted a special agent of the Department of Homeland Security. During the assault, Cross used a Buick Lacrosse as a weapon and inflicted bodily injury to the agent.

If convicted, Cross could receive up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000.00, and three years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, and the U.S. Marshals Service investigated the matter. Assistant U.S. Attorneys G. Dall Kammer and David Berman are handling the prosecution of the case.

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.