Louisiana man hopes social media can find family in precious photo with Muhammad Ali

This photo of Muhammad Ali was taken in 1989 at Cortana Mall. Ali was in Baton Rouge promoting the release of his new cologne which he named after himself. (Source: Frankie Caruso)

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) – A Baton Rouge man hopes someone will recognize a woman and baby photographed with legendary boxer Muhammad Ali decades ago.

“I bet you that lady, and especially that little kid, would love to have that picture,” said Frankie Caruso.

Caruso said the photo was taken at Cortana Mall in 1989 by a news photographer and later gifted to him since his son was a known boxer in Baton Rouge and an Ali fan.

Ali was in Baton Rouge promoting the release of his new cologne.

The family in the photograph can claim it by contacting Caruso on his social media page through the link here.

It’s not the first time a Baton Rouge resident found a momento featuring Ali.

A Baton Rouge resident named Candice Semien rescued a painting that belonged to her grandmother titled “Under the Sun” from a trash pile years ago.

Nearly 10 years later, in 2016, she had the photo appraised on a whim, without realizing Ali died a month earlier at the age of 74.

She would eventually learn the numbered serigraph of Muhammad Ali’s “Under the Sun,” which was painted at the peak of his boxing career, was worth as much as $10,000 at the time.