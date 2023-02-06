ST AMANT, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office says a shooting suspect who was on the run with his baby is now in custody.

The suspect was identified as Tyrone Jones, 35, of St. Amant. On Monday morning, the sheriff’s office asked for the public’s help finding Jones, noting that he was “armed and dangerous.” Officials said he was last seen around Highway 22 in Acy with his child before he was in custody.

Deputies responded to the shooting at 12:34 a.m. Monday near John Leblanc Boulevard and Airline Highway, according to APSO Sheriff Bobby Webre. The injured shooting victim identified Jones as the shooter and said the baby was in Jones’ hands when he fired shots, the sheriff’s office said.

APSO said the victim is expected to survive his injuries.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Jones was found at 8 a.m. and taken into custody. The sheriff’s office said the baby did not have any apparent injuries but was taken to a hospital for observation.

Jones faces charges of attempted second-degree murder, child endangerment, child desertion, illegal use of weapons and aggravated criminal damage to property. APSO said more charges may be pending.

An investigation is ongoing.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.