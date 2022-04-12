BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A man has been convicted of murder for the fatal shooting of a Louisiana State University basketball player during a 2018 street brawl in the state’s capital.

Dyteon Simpson, 23, of Baker, was found guilty of second-degree murder, which carries a mandatory life sentence, in the killing of Wayde Sims.

East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore III said the jury of eight women and four men worked extremely hard on a very emotional case. The panel deliberated for about 90 minutes before handing up Monday’s verdict.

“This was by far not an easy case,” he said. “We’re happy for the family that they received justice.”

Simpson was represented by the East Baton Rouge Parish public defender’s office, which rested its case without calling any witnesses.

“It’s a loss for both sides, two lives lost,” Lisa Parker, the parish’s chief public defender, said afterward.

Simpson will be formally sentenced June 13.

Authorities said Simpson shot Sims, 20, in the face with a 9 mm pistol after Sims intervened during a fight to defend a friend outside a fraternity party just off the Southern University campus on Sept. 28, 2018.