LOUISIANA (KLFY) A man from St. Bernard Louisiana has been sentenced to 5 years in federal prison for student aid fraud amounting to more than $74,000.

According to the Justice Department, Robert John, 48, conspired with others to submit fraudulent applications for student loans and grants to two local community colleges, using the names of seven different applicants.

The Department of Education paid over $74,000 in loan and grant funds in connection with the fraudulent applications, the DOJ announced.

The applications contained false information for all applicants, and several of the applicants did not even qualify for community college because they had not graduated from high school or obtained GEDs, the DOJ said.

In addition to his prison sentence, John must pay 74,576.10 in restitution to the Department of Education, and a mandatory $100 special assessment fee.

“I’m proud of the work of OIG special agents and our law enforcement colleagues for shutting down yet another student aid fraud ring and holding the ringleader accountable for his criminal actions,” said Edd Cole, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Department of Education Office of Inspector General’s Southwestern Regional Office.

“The OIG is committed to fighting student aid fraud and we will continue to aggressively pursue those that participate in these types of crimes.”